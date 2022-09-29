Man seriously wounded after being shot inside residence in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is seriously hurt following a shooting in Jefferson Park Wednesday night.
The shooting happened in the 5500 block of North McVicker around 11:11 p.m.
Police said the victim, 27, was inside a residence when he was approached by a known suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots.
The victim was struck to the abdomen area and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital initially reported in serious condition.
A weapon was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.