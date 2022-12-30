Watch CBS News
Local News

Man seriously wounded after being shot in head while driving on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after being shot while driving on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Brained neighborhood around 1:09 a.m.

Police say the victim, 44, was driving northbound when an occupant in a black jeep fired shots.

The victim was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area two detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 30, 2022 / 6:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.