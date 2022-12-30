Man seriously wounded after being shot in head while driving on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in serious condition after being shot while driving on the city's South Side early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Brained neighborhood around 1:09 a.m.

Police say the victim, 44, was driving northbound when an occupant in a black jeep fired shots.

The victim was shot in the head and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area two detectives are investigating.