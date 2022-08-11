Watch CBS News
Man shot in head while driving in McKinley Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot in McKinely Park Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of West Pershing around 4:45 a.m.

Police said the victim was driving when he was struck in the head by gunfire by an occupant in a white van. 

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 7:18 AM

