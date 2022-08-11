Man shot in head while driving in McKinley Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot in McKinely Park Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of West Pershing around 4:45 a.m.
Police said the victim was driving when he was struck in the head by gunfire by an occupant in a white van.
The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
