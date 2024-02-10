Watch CBS News
Man shot in chest, critically injured in Chicago shooting

By Beth Lawrence

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 34-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 2400 block of South Pulaski Road when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. 

Someone inside started firing and struck the victim in the chest. 

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

February 10, 2024 / 4:27 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

