Man shot in suburban Chicago Popeye's identified

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man shot inside a Harvey Popeye's restaurant this week has been identified.

Forty-seven-year-old Orlando Cole was rushed to Advocate Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

An employee said they saw two people wearing masks walk into the restaurant and open fire.

Detectives could be seen combing through evidence around the building.

So far no arrests have been made but Cole is expected to recover. 

First published on February 21, 2024 / 5:15 PM CST

