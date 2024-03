Man shot during robbery on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 38-year-old man was shot during a robbery in the Austin neighborhood overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., three armed robbers approached his car in an alley near Leamington and Iowa and forced him out. The offender took his belongings and fired a shot at him as they drove off in a silver sedan.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.