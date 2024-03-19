Watch CBS News

Man shot during robbery on Chicago's West Side

Around 12:30 a.m., three armed robbers approached his car in an alley near Leamington and Iowa and forced him out. The offender took his belongings and fired a shot at him as they drove off in a silver sedan.
