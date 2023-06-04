Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on Museum Campus

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot at the city's Museum Campus early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block fo East Solidarity Drive for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, a 19-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the lower back, groin, and left thigh.

The victim relayed to officers that an unknown man approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 5:58 AM

