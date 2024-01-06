Watch CBS News
1 man shot, critically hurt following argument inside Chicago South Side restaurant

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting inside Bridgeport restaurant leaves man critically hurt
Shooting inside Bridgeport restaurant leaves man critically hurt 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot inside a restaurant Friday night in Bridgeport.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. inside the Wings and Rings sports restaurant, in the 3400 block of South Halsted Street.

The victim was inside when he was approached by two unknown men and an argument ensued. One of the offenders pulled out a firearm and shot the victim before leaving the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No arrests were made. Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

First published on January 6, 2024 / 6:20 AM CST

