Man shot, CPD officer injured in Old Town

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot in the Old Town neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Preliminary information says a suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital.

A CPD officer at the scene was said to have experience shortness of breath.

We have crews heading to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on October 2, 2022 / 7:23 AM

