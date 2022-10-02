Man shot, CPD officer injured in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot in the Old Town neighborhood just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Preliminary information says a suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital.
A CPD officer at the scene was said to have experience shortness of breath.
We have crews heading to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
