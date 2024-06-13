Man critically hurt in Chicago Near North Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 20s was hospitalized after he was shot while walking on the city's Near North Side early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Astor Street in the old Coast neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim was walking when someone fired shots in the area. He was struck in the left thigh and rear and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were at the scene just before 2 a.m. looking for evidence. The victim's belongings were found in the street.

It's not clear if the victim was the intended target.

No arrests were made.