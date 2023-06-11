Watch CBS News
Man shot while trying to buy car in Facebook Marketplace deal

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man is shot in the chest after trying to purchase a car from a social media marketplace in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. 

Police say when the victim arrived near Montrose Avenue and Malden Street just after 3 p.m., two men pulled out handguns. 

The victim tried running away but was shot in the right side of the chest. 

He was in good condition Saturday night. 

Sources tell CBS 2 the fake sale was arranged on Facebook Marketplace. 

So far no arrests have been made. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 11:41 PM

