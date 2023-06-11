Man shot while trying to buy car in Facebook Marketplace deal

Man shot while trying to buy car in Facebook Marketplace deal

Man shot while trying to buy car in Facebook Marketplace deal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man is shot in the chest after trying to purchase a car from a social media marketplace in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Police say when the victim arrived near Montrose Avenue and Malden Street just after 3 p.m., two men pulled out handguns.

The victim tried running away but was shot in the right side of the chest.

He was in good condition Saturday night.

Sources tell CBS 2 the fake sale was arranged on Facebook Marketplace.

So far no arrests have been made.