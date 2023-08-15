Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: Man shot by suspect inside tow truck in Little Village

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after a suspect in a tow truck shot him in the Little Village neighborhood on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old victim was outside in the 2600 block of West Cermak around 6:45 p.m. when a black-colored tow truck pulled up and an occupant inside the truck fired shots at him.

The victim was hit in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No offenders are in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the shooting.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 8:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

