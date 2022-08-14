Man shot by police on Near West Side charged with assaulting officer

Man shot by police on Near West Side charged for assault of an officer

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man who was shot and wounded by police on the Near West Side Friday afternoon is charged with assaulting an officer.

Raymond Comer, 37, is charged with one felony count of assaulting a peace officer, one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of unlawful use/possession of a weapon, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

He was arrested Friday in the 2100 block of West Adams at around 3:12 p.m.

Police said officers conducted an investigatory stop on a vehicle and observed an individual inside the vehicle armed with a handgun - at which time one officer discharged their weapon striking the individual.

Comer was transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment. The handgun was recovered on the scene.

One officer was transported to an area hospital for observation.

It is still unclear what lead to the stop.

Comer is due in bond court Sunday.