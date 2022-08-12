Chicago police fire shots on Near West Side; 1 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was taken to the hospital after Chicago Police fired shots Friday afternoon on the Near West Side.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed one person was in custody after a "police-involved shooting" in the 2100 block of West Adams Street.

STREAMING LIVE: Near West Side Police Shooting A suspect is in custody after a police shooting on the Near West Side. No officers were injured. Chopper 2 is over the scene. http://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/live Posted by CBS Chicago on Friday, August 12, 2022

No officers were injured, according to Ahern, but a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a male who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital. That person's age, gender, and condition were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the suspect did not fire shots at police.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.

Suspect’s firearm recovered on scene. pic.twitter.com/jIJZmPBQVG — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 12, 2022

One neighbor said she heard the shots as they happened.

"Definitely concerning, definitely a lot of emotions running high, and just a lot of uncertainty, because we don't know what's going on. We just see a lot of police, a lot of people who are not happy, and it's definitely disconcerting as a resident, and as a Chicagoan here in the Near West area; it never has happened before," Asha Whitehorne said.

It's the second police-involved shooting in Chicago in less than 24 hours.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, two Chicago police officers from the Community Safety Team responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 5300 block of South May Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police arrived on the scene and approached a group of people. CPD said as police "struggled with an armed offender," one officer discharged their weapon, hitting the offender.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No officers were injured. Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene.