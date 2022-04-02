Man shot and killed after argument in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed following an argument in the Logan Square area Friday night.

Police said around 11:31 p.m., the 22-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham when two men fired shots after an argument.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.