Watch CBS News

Man shot and killed after argument in Logan Square

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed following an argument in the Logan Square area Friday night.

Police said around 11:31 p.m., the 22-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of North Bingham when two men fired shots after an argument.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 2, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.