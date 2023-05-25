Police seek man who shot 2 people including estranged wife in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – A search is underway for a man who shot his estranged wife and another man in Waukegan Wednesday night.

Police say around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Bridge Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims in a parking lot.

A 42-year-old woman of Zion was shot in the stomach. The second victim, a 25-year-old man of North Chicago, was shot in the chest. The vehicle belonging to the woman had a bullet hole in the windshield, police said.

Both victims were taken to Condell Hospital where they were treated and are stable, according to police.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related, as the suspect is the woman's husband, Tomas Tapia, 42 of Zion. According to the victim, they are currently separated.

Tapia's vehicle was located a short time later in Waukegan but was unoccupied, police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised to not approach Tapia if seen, but instead call 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tomas Tapia is asked to report it to the Waukegan Police Department tip line at 847-360-9001. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Waukegan PD Tip App by texting 847411, using the keyword WPDTIP. Individuals can call Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.