Man face multiple charges after shooting woman in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a woman in Englewood last month.

Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brian Miller, 32, Thursday, in the 7500 block of South Luella Avenue.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Nov. 12, shot and seriously injured a 32-year-old woman, in the 600 block of West 74th Street.

Miller was taken into custody and charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and domestic battery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.