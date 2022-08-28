Man charged with shooting 19-year-old son during domestic altercation in Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting his son during an altercation in Oak Lawn Friday morning.

Mark Pillette, 57, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot, in the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue.

Responding officers found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and begin administering first aid.

The victim was transported to Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital by ambulance and underwent surgery. He remains in stable condition, police said.

Pillette was identified as the victim's father and was taken into custody at the time of the call.

He was transported to the Oak Lawn Police Department lockup for further investigation where it was learned that the incident was the result of a domestic altercation.

Pillette is due in bond court Sunday.