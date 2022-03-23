Man shoots, kills his boss and shoots receptionist before taking his own life at Burr Ridge office complex

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man shot and killed his boss and shot a receptionist before taking his own life at a Burr Ridge office complex Tuesday afternoon.

Burr Ridge police identified the gunman as 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer from Arkansas.

Mayor Gary Grasso confirmed this was a workplace shooting and Spicer was about to lose his job.

"My understanding is he was about to be separated, whether or not he was quitting or he was being terminated probably a distinction without a difference," Mayor Gary Grasso said.

Burr Ridge police released this photo of 31-year-old Jeremy Jerome Spicer, who they say shot and killed his boss at Winner’s Freight Tuesday, shot and injured an employee of another company he used to work for before turning the gun on himself. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/forIPtCRBw — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) March 23, 2022

Spicer was a truck driver for Winner's Freight.

Burr Ridge police said Spicer shot his boss Nicola Misovic, 30, who later died at a Hinsdale Hospital. Spicer then went into another office in the building and shot a 31-year-old female receptionist who has not been identified. She was in critical condition and remains in the ICU where her condition has been stabilized.

Police said Spicer went to a third office where he asked for the owner. He was told the owner wasn't in before leaving and walking east from the building.

"Mr. Spicer having fled, he made his way into the 7900 block of Burr Ridge, our police had cordoned off his escape route and he tried to hide in the building," Grasso said. "The employees obviously knew he was not supposed to be there and they contacted the police and when the police were about to apprehend him, he took his own life."

Police said a Glock .40 Caliber handgun was recovered with Spicer.

Spicer was staying at the LaQuinta Inn in Willowbrook while working for Winners Freight, police confirmed. A warrant was executed on his room and an empty holster was recovered.