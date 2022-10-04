Man shoots burglar who was in his Chinatown home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot a burglar who was inside his Chinatown home Monday evening.

The 32-year-old man was arriving at his residence in the 300 block of West 24th Place around 6:37 p.m. to a man burglarizing his home, according to Chicago police.

The man, who is a valid concealed carry license holder, fired shots striking the 30-year-old male suspect in the stomach.

The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Police provided no further details.