Man shoots burglar who was in his Chinatown home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot a burglar who was inside his Chinatown home Monday evening.
The 32-year-old man was arriving at his residence in the 300 block of West 24th Place around 6:37 p.m. to a man burglarizing his home, according to Chicago police.
The man, who is a valid concealed carry license holder, fired shots striking the 30-year-old male suspect in the stomach.
The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Police provided no further details.
