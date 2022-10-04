Watch CBS News
Man shoots burglar who was in his Chinatown home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man shot a burglar who was inside his Chinatown home Monday evening.

The 32-year-old man was arriving at his residence in the 300 block of West 24th Place around 6:37 p.m. to a man burglarizing his home, according to Chicago police.

The man, who is a valid concealed carry license holder, fired shots striking the 30-year-old male suspect in the stomach.

The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Police provided no further details.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

