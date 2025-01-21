Watch CBS News
Man rushed to hospital from fire in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

By Charlie De Mar

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday from a fire in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a two-story duplex workers' cottage house at 1936 S. May St.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

There were hoarder conditions inside the house, according to the Fire Department.

A man in his 50s was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and firefighters went through the house again after rescuing him to make sure no one else was in the house.

There was also concern about the fire spreading to the next house to the south.

The multi-family workers' cottage where the fire broke out was built in 1893, according to a Redfin listing.

