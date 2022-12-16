Chicago man robs CTA train rider after robbing store in the Loop: Police

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges in two separate robberies minutes apart, according to Chicago police.

Charles Lawson, 26, is charged with three felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor count of retail theft.

Police said Lawson was arrested in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue Thursday around 11:07 a.m.

He was identified as the suspect who robbed a man, 33, at knifepoint while on a CTA train on the same block.

Responding officers located him as he attempted to flee and was placed into custody.

Lawson was also identified as the suspect who, minutes before the robbery, took merchandise from a retail business in the 0-100 block of South State Street.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was made available.