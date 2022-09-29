Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects while walking in Ravenswood

Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects in Ravenswood

Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects in Ravenswood

Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is robbed in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday just after midnight.

Police said around 12:10 a.m., a 45-year-old man was walking southbound, in the 4600 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV approached.

Three unknown male offenders exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim complied and the offenders got back into the SUV with the property and fled southbound.

Some of the victim's belongings were recovered several blocks away, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.