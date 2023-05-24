2 charged with robbing man on CTA train in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were charged after robbing a man on a CTA train in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Xyaria Fairchild, 18, and Anthony Cheeks, 19, both of Chicago, were arrested by police on Tuesday, in the 12100 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who, around 2:20 a.m. on May 17, forcefully took property from a 65-year-old man while on the train, in the 0-100 block of West 35th Street.

Both were charged with robbery of a handicapped, or person over 60 years of age. Cheeks also received a city ordinance violation, and Fairchild received an additional felony count of robbery.

They're due in bond court Wednesday.