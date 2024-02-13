Man robbed at gunpoint by woman he thought was selling cellphone on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man trying to buy a cellphone in Lakeview ended up needing to call 911 instead on Tuesday.

Chicago Police said at 12:30 p.m., the 24-year-old victim met up with a woman in the 2900 block of North Lincoln Avenue – between the three-way intersections with Southport and Wellington avenues and with Lakewood Avenue and George Street.

Instead of selling the man a cellphone, the woman pulled a gun and took his personal belongings.

The woman took off running, police said.

No one was hurt, but the robber was still on the loose Tuesday evening.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating.