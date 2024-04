Man robbed at gunpoint while walking in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for six people involved wanted in an armed robbery in The Loop Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., police said a 23-year-old was robbed at gunpoint, by five men and one woman, near State Street and Van Buren Street.

The group took off.

No arrests have been made.