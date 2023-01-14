Watch CBS News
Man, 56, robbed at gunpoint in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 56-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 5:07 a.m., the victim was outside his vehicle when four unknown suspects, while armed with handguns, approached and demanded his belongings.

The victim complied and the suspects fled with the victim's wallet.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests were made. 

