Authorities search for man who robbed 2 banks in The Loop, Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a suspected serial robber who robbed two banks in the Loop and Bridgeport neighborhoods earlier this week.

Around 4:50 p.m. on March 7, FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank at 29 E. Madison St. The offender entered and presented a note demanding money.

He was described as a White man, 5'11" – 6'1", wearing a grey baseball-style with a black bill, sunglasses, black mask, black jacket, and dark jeans.

The next day on March 8, the same offender robbed Marquette Bank located at 615 W. 31st St. where he also entered and presented a note demanding money. This time, he was described wearing a black "Chicago" baseball-style cap with red bill, sunglasses, black mask, black "Chicago Bulls" jacket, black gloves, blue jeans, black-grey shoes.

No weapons were shown or implied, and no one was reported injured in each incident.

The FBI is offering a $1000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the unknown offender.

The public can report tips anonymously by calling The FBI Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or by submitting information at tips.fbi.gov.

There are no additional details at this time.