Watch CBS News

Authorities search for man who robbed 2 banks in The Loop, Bridgeport

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a suspected serial robber who robbed two banks in the Loop and Bridgeport neighborhoods earlier this week.

Around 4:50 p.m. on March 7, FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Huntington Bank at 29 E. Madison St. The offender entered and presented a note demanding money. 

He was described as a White man, 5'11" – 6'1", wearing a grey baseball-style with a black bill, sunglasses, black mask, black jacket, and dark jeans.

030722-hb.jpg

The next day on March 8, the same offender robbed Marquette Bank located at 615 W. 31st St. where he also entered and presented a note demanding money. This time, he was described wearing a black "Chicago" baseball-style cap with red bill, sunglasses, black mask, black "Chicago Bulls" jacket, black gloves, blue jeans, black-grey shoes.

030822-mb1.png

No weapons were shown or implied, and no one was reported injured in each incident.

The FBI is offering a $1000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the unknown offender. 

The public can report tips anonymously by calling The FBI Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or by submitting information at tips.fbi.gov.

There are no additional details at this time.

First published on March 10, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.