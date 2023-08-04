Watch CBS News
Man pleads not guilty in DUI crash killing recent Schaumburg High grads

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of killing two teenagers in a drunk driving crash last month has pleaded not guilty in court.

Prosecutors said Deni Rubio's blood alcohol was twice the legal limit when prosecutors said he ran a red light, causing the deadly crash.

They say he also tried to take an officer's gun after the crash.     

Rubio is facing several charges, including reckless homicide and possession of cocaine.

The crash killed two recent Schaumburg High School graduates, Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela, both 18. Mazeikis was driving Tudela to work at the time.  

Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela via GoFundMe
