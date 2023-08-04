Driver charged in DUI crash that killed 2 teens in Hoffman Estates facing arraignment Friday

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- A man charged with drunk driving in the crash that killed two teens is expected in court this morning.

Deni Rubio, 32, will enter a plea during his arraignment.

Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit when he ran the red light at Higgins and Barrington and hit another car.

The crash killed 18- year-old Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela.

Rubio was on probation for a 2022 weapons charge at the time of the crash.