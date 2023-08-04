Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver charged in DUI crash that killed 2 teens in Hoffman Estates facing arraignment Friday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Driver charged in deadly Hoffman Estates crash facing arraignment
Driver charged in deadly Hoffman Estates crash facing arraignment 00:28

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- A man charged with drunk driving in the crash that killed two teens is expected in court this morning.

Deni Rubio, 32, will enter a plea during his arraignment.

Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit when he ran the red light at Higgins and Barrington and hit another car.

The crash killed 18- year-old Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela.

Rubio was on probation for a 2022 weapons charge at the time of the crash. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 10:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.