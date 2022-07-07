Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning.

The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.

The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition.

A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning. A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.