Man killed, woman wounded after shots fired into restaurant in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is wounded after shots were fired into a restaurant in West Town Friday night.

Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were inside a restaurant, in the 2700 block of West Division around 9:20 p.m., when they were shot by an unidentified offender who drove past, fired shots, and fled the scene.

The man was struck once in the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered a graze wound to the left index finger and was treated and released on scene.

Police say they are questioning a person of interest and the victims were not the intended targets.