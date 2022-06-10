Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, woman seriously wounded after shooting in Gresham

/ CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman seriously injured after shooting in Gresham
Man killed, woman seriously injured after shooting in Gresham 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead and a woman is seriously wounded after a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Police said the victims were inside a car, in the 1600 block of West 81st Street, when a black sedan pulled up and a gunman fired shots just after 5:30 a.m.

The man, 31, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman, 29, was also taken to Advocate with gunshot wounds to her left arm and upper back in serious condition. 

The offender got back into the vehicle and fled westbound, according to police. 

No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on June 10, 2022 / 11:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.