Man killed, woman seriously wounded after shooting in Gresham

Man killed, woman seriously injured after shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is dead and a woman is seriously wounded after a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said the victims were inside a car, in the 1600 block of West 81st Street, when a black sedan pulled up and a gunman fired shots just after 5:30 a.m.

The man, 31, was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The woman, 29, was also taken to Advocate with gunshot wounds to her left arm and upper back in serious condition.

The offender got back into the vehicle and fled westbound, according to police.

No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.