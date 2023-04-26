Man killed at oil refinery explosion outside Lemont was high school wrestling coach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The day after Dru Worker, 25, was killed at an oil refinery explosion outside of southwest suburban Lemont, he's being mourned by students and staff at Victor Andrew High School in Tinley Park where he was an assistant wrestling coach.

They described Worker as an asset and motivator to the team. Most of them last saw him on Monday night, just hours before he lost his life.

"Dru and I had become pretty close over the last year that he's been coaching with us," said Pete Kowalczuk, head wrestling coach at Victor Andrew High School. "And I really appreciated his effort and attitude towards wrestling and our kids and the impact he made on the rest of the community here."

Students and coaches at the school said they are planning a memorial for Worker in the coming days.