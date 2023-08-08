Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in fight in South Shore

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a fight Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a 67-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 7100 block of South Cyril Court around 9 p.m.

He had cuts to his head and lower left leg, after an argument turned into a physical fight, police said.

A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning, and charges were pending.

Area One detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.