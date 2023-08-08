Man killed in fight in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a fight Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said a 67-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 7100 block of South Cyril Court around 9 p.m.
He had cuts to his head and lower left leg, after an argument turned into a physical fight, police said.
A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning, and charges were pending.
Area One detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.