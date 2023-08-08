Man killed in fight in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was killed in a fight Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a 67-year-old man was found unresponsive in the 7100 block of South Cyril Court around 9 p.m.

He had cuts to his head and lower left leg, after an argument turned into a physical fight, police said.

A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning, and charges were pending.

Area One detectives were investigating.