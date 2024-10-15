Man killed, employee injured in shooting at restaurant in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed, and an employee was injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Little Village.

Around 11:35 p.m., police said a 30-year-old man walked into Delicias Mexicanas restaurant, in the 4100 block of West 26th Street, when two men fired shots.

The 30-year-old was shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said bullets went through the glass window of the restaurant, hitting a 27-year-old woman in the buttocks. The woman, a restaurant employee, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The sidewalk next to the restaurant is covered with shattered glass from the bullets that went through the window.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.