Chicago man killed near CTA Red Line terminal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting near the CTA's Howard Red Line terminal Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 1:51 p.m.
Police said a 30-year-old man "was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender that turned physical."
The armed suspect fired shots at the victim, killing him. Area detectives are investigating.
Alderman Maria Hadden (49th) issued a statement saying the men involved were from the neighborhood.
The scene is a short distance from the site where a Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line train hit a piece of snow-moving equipment while on its way into the Howard terminal in an unrelated incident a little over three hours earlier.
A total of 38 people were injured in that incident, and 23 of those 38 people were hospitalized.
