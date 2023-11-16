CTA train collision reported on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A train collision was reported on Chicago's North Side Thursday morning.
The crash took place just after 10:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, according to CTA officials. It appears the Yellow Line train crashed into a piece of snow removal equipment at the Howard Yard.
Passengers are exiting the impacted train.
CTA Yellow and Purple line service has been suspended. CTA's Red Line service has been suspended between Howard and Thorndale.
Yellow Line passengers are advised to use #97 Skokie bus and Purple Line riders to use #205 Chicago/Golf bus route as alternatives
Chicago Avenue is closed between South Boulevard and Howard Street in Evanston. EPD says CTA has shut off power to the Red and Purple Lines and they will remain off for the next few hours.
Further details were not available.
