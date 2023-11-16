CTA train collision reported on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A train collision was reported on Chicago's North Side Thursday morning.

The crash took place just after 10:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, according to CTA officials. It appears the Yellow Line train crashed into a piece of snow removal equipment at the Howard Yard.

Passengers are exiting the impacted train.

CTA Yellow and Purple line service has been suspended. CTA's Red Line service has been suspended between Howard and Thorndale.

Yellow Line passengers are advised to use #97 Skokie bus and Purple Line riders to use #205 Chicago/Golf bus route as alternatives

Chicago Avenue is closed between South Boulevard and Howard Street in Evanston. EPD says CTA has shut off power to the Red and Purple Lines and they will remain off for the next few hours.

Chicago Avenue is closed between South Blvd and Howard Street due to a CTA train incident being worked by @CFDMedia. Unknown time for the roadway to be open. @WBBM1059Traffic @WGNtraffic @TotalTrafficCHI — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 16, 2023

Further details were not available.