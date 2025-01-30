Man found dead after car fire in Chicago suburb identified

FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — The Lake County Cororner's office on Thursday identified the man who was found dead after a car fire at a home in Fox Lake earlier this week.

On Tuesday, just before 2 p.m., the Fox Lake Fire Protection District and Fox Lake Police Department responded to the 0-100 block of Scenic Lane for a report of a structure fire.

Arriving officers found a vehicle on fire in the driveway that had spread to the home.

Crews extinguished the fire and found the man's body inside the vehicle in the driver's seat. He was identified as Walter Drogos, 76, of Fox Lake.

The office said that although he suffered severe burns, autopsy results are pending toxicology studies, including carbon monoxide testing.

Investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

No further information was available.