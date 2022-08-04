Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in West Garfield Park on Wednesday evening.

The 30 year old was on the street in the 3900 block of W. Gladys Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, according to Chicago police.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details on the incident.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 7:31 PM

