Man in critical condition after being shot in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Washington Heights neighborhood on Thursday.

The 28-year-old victim was inside a residence in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside the house around 12:35 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man was transported to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right arm and abdomen and was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.