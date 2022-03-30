Man grazed in face following shooting in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 60-year-old man suffered a graze wound in the face while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning
Police said around 2:35 a.m., the victim was driving westbound in the 4200 block of West 28th Street when an unknown offender traveling in front fired a handgun. The victim suffered a grazed wound to the face and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.