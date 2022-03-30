Watch CBS News

Man grazed in face following shooting in Little Village

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 60-year-old man suffered a graze wound in the face while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning

Police said around 2:35 a.m., the victim was driving westbound in the 4200 block of West 28th Street when an unknown offender traveling in front fired a handgun. The victim suffered a grazed wound to the face and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 

First published on March 30, 2022 / 6:28 AM

