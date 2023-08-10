Driver hurt after being grazed by bullet in East Village shooting

Driver suffers graze wound to shoulder in East Village shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot while driving through the East Village neighborhood Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard.

Police said the 24-year-old man was driving in a vehicle when a silver Kia approached, and an occupant from inside fired shots at the victim.

He suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Ascension St. Mary's in good condition.

No arrests were made.