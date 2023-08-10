Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver hurt after being grazed by bullet in East Village shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver suffers graze wound to shoulder in East Village shooting
Driver suffers graze wound to shoulder in East Village shooting 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot while driving through the East Village neighborhood Thursday. 

The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard. 

Police said the 24-year-old man was driving in a vehicle when a silver Kia approached, and an occupant from inside fired shots at the victim. 

He suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder and was taken to Ascension St. Mary's in good condition. 

No arrests were made.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.