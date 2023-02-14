Man gets hit by bus in Back of the Yards, dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a bus Tuesday afternoon in Back of the Yards.

At 2 p.m., a bus was headed west on 47th Street and passing through the intersection with Ashland Avenue, police said.

A 28-year-old man was crossing the street, and he was hit by the bus, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No citations were issued. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.