Watch CBS News
Local News

Man gets hit by bus in Back of the Yards, dies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a bus Tuesday afternoon in Back of the Yards.

At 2 p.m., a bus was headed west on 47th Street and passing through the intersection with Ashland Avenue, police said.

A 28-year-old man was crossing the street, and he was hit by the bus, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No citations were issued. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 4:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.