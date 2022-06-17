Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot to death on Near West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on Chicago's Near West Side Friday morning.

Police said around 8:21 a.m., an unidentified man in his 20s was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, on the 2000 block of West Van Buren.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.