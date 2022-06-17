Man found shot to death on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on Chicago's Near West Side Friday morning.

Police said around 8:21 a.m., an unidentified man in his 20s was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, on the 2000 block of West Van Buren.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Area Three detectives are investigating.