Police investigate after man found shot to death in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. – Oak Park police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted attack Monday night.

The shooting happened at 14 Chicago Ave. around 8:38 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and located the victim at the rear of the facility with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police identified the victim as Dennis Johnson of Chicago. 

He was transported by a Chicago Fire Department ambulance for medical attention but died as a result of his injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that Johnson was targeted by an assailant(s). 

Oak Park police say there's no active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:30 AM

