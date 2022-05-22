Watch CBS News
Man found shot, killed at apartment complex entrance in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is found shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Gresham neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said around 1:31 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex, in the 7800 block of South Laflin, where the 24-year-old victim was found unresponsive in the entryway by a tenant.  

Investigation revealed the victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.  

