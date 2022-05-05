Man found shot dead in car in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Back of the Yards.

At 8:08 p.m., police were called for shots fired in the 4500 block of South Paulina Street, and found the 22-year-old man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

An off-duty Cook County Sheriff's officer also called 911 after hearing gunshots and finding his vehicle damaged, but he did not see who was shooting and was not injured.

The man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses on the scene were uncooperative with police.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area One detectives are investigating.