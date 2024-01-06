Watch CBS News
Chicago police investigating after man found dead on street in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Calvin Pamplin by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found unresponsive in the street around 6:30 a.m., in the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street.

He suffered head trauma and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area 4 detectives.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 7:36 AM CST

